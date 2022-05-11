Stock Performance And Outlook Of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH)

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.28, and it changed around -$0.78 or -4.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.87B. OSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.22, offering almost -326.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.21% since then. We note from Oak Street Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended OSH as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.50 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.89% year-to-date, but still down -17.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is -39.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSH is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Oak Street Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.41 percent over the past six months and at a -14.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $520.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Oak Street Health Inc. to make $538.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.40%.

Oak Street Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -87.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.27% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares, and 92.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.69%. Oak Street Health Inc. stock is held by 325 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.47% of the shares, which is about 61.38 million shares worth $2.03 billion.

Newlight Partners LP, with 16.81% or 40.51 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 8.59 million shares worth $150.39 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 7.55 million shares worth around $132.18 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.