Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.49, and it changed around $0.99 or 6.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45B. SQSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.71, offering almost -292.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Squarespace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.22K.

Squarespace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SQSP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Squarespace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Instantly SQSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.17 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.10% year-to-date, but still down -24.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is -36.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQSP is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -263.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

Squarespace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.40 percent over the past six months and at a 103.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Squarespace Inc. to make $216.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.18% of Squarespace Inc. shares, and 75.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.53%. Squarespace Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 24.71% of the shares, which is about 22.36 million shares worth $864.03 million.

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd, with 21.29% or 19.27 million shares worth $744.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $29.91 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $26.05 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.