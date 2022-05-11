Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.47, and it changed around $1.61 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77B. SPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.42, offering almost -206.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.19% since then. We note from Sprout Social Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 634.87K.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.66 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.66% year-to-date, but still down -24.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is -34.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPT is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Sprout Social Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.03 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sprout Social Inc. to make $54.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.35 million and $40.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Sprout Social Inc. shares, and 94.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.53%. Sprout Social Inc. stock is held by 415 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 3.74 million shares worth $339.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.96% or 3.59 million shares worth $325.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $172.59 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $119.65 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.