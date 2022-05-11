So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.09 or -7.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.15M. SY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -882.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.89% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 537.45K.

So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.89% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is -40.11% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SY is forecast to be at a low of $15.93 and a high of $34.34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2966.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1322.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $44.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.10%. So-Young International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -247.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.03% per year for the next five years.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 23.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.43% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 66.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 128.04%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Matrix China Management III, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.26% of the shares, which is about 15.41 million shares worth $49.14 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd., with 6.34% or 5.66 million shares worth $18.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $1.25 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.08 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.