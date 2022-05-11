Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ: SBNY) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $212.36, and it changed around -$5.65 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.33B. SBNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $374.76, offering almost -76.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $210.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.11% since then. We note from Signature Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 877.17K.

Signature Bank stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SBNY as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Signature Bank is expected to report earnings per share of $5.13 for the current quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

Instantly SBNY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 257.87 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.60% year-to-date, but still down -13.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is -18.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $401.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBNY is forecast to be at a low of $342.00 and a high of $472.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Signature Bank share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.09 percent over the past six months and at a 46.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $694.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Signature Bank to make $770.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%. Signature Bank earnings are expected to increase by 51.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.32% per year for the next five years.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Signature Bank shares, and 96.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.27%. Signature Bank stock is held by 817 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 5.78 million shares worth $1.87 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.76% or 4.7 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $458.9 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $452.87 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.