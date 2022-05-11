SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.26, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.89B. SAIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.43, offering almost -3.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended SAIL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

Instantly SAIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.00 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.57% year-to-date, but still down -2.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is 25.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAIL is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.62 percent over the past six months and at a -340.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. to make $107.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $103.34 million and $90.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.70%. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -459.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SAIL Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.89% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 109.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.13%. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 360 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.54% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $565.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.76% or 9.1 million shares worth $439.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $183.24 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $113.2 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.