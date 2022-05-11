Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) Share Price Might Move Up By 94.95%

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.17, and it changed around -$3.62 or -11.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. RYI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.09, offering almost -51.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.1% since then. We note from Ryerson Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.39K.

Ryerson Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RYI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ryerson Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) trade information

Instantly RYI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.86 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.87% year-to-date, but still down -13.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) is -0.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -45.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYI is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 31.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) estimates and forecasts

Ryerson Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.48 percent over the past six months and at a 39.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corporation to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $853 million and $1.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.30%. Ryerson Holding Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 537.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.31% per year for the next five years.

RYI Dividends

Ryerson Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Ryerson Holding Corporation shares, and 92.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.64%. Ryerson Holding Corporation stock is held by 164 institutions, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 54.79% of the shares, which is about 21.04 million shares worth $468.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.89% or 1.88 million shares worth $41.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $21.54 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $9.68 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.