Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around -$0.37 or -6.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $928.52M. ROVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.59, offering almost -216.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.39% since then. We note from Rover Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 703.06K.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Instantly ROVR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.28 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.44% year-to-date, but still down -17.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is -14.41% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Rover Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.89 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rover Group Inc. to make $32.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.11% of Rover Group Inc. shares, and 71.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.25%. Rover Group Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.71% of the shares, which is about 26.46 million shares worth $258.02 million.

Foundry Group, LLC, with 11.27% or 20.27 million shares worth $197.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $31.68 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $12.86 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.