Risk-Takers Will Like The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

In today’s recent session, 3.41 million shares of the The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $137.95, and it changed around $5.0 or 3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.49B. BA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $258.40, offering almost -87.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $130.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.52% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.74 million.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 157.99 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.96% year-to-date, but still down -13.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -24.12% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $227.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $107.00 and a high of $298.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.30 percent over the past six months and at a 104.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Boeing Company to make $19.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of The Boeing Company shares, and 54.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.27%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2,439 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.52% of the shares, which is about 43.86 million shares worth $9.65 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.36% or 42.92 million shares worth $9.44 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.56 million shares worth $3.64 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.57 million shares worth around $2.54 billion, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.