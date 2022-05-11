RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.08, and it changed around $0.82 or 7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370.29M. RAPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.26, offering almost -290.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.1% since then. We note from RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 253.62K.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RAPT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Instantly RAPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.08 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.83% year-to-date, but still down -27.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -52.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAPT is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -549.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -342.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.26 percent over the past six months and at a -20.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -68.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect RAPT Therapeutics Inc. to make $220k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -82.00%.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 15.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 93.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.82%. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.35% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $145.0 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 9.90% or 2.93 million shares worth $107.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $50.64 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $22.26 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.