Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.89M. PSNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.47, offering almost -547.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.36% since then. We note from Personalis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 437.80K.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Instantly PSNL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.05 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.17% year-to-date, but still down -24.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is -41.64% down in the 30-day period.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Personalis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.56 percent over the past six months and at a -69.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -85.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Personalis Inc. to make $14.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.10%.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Personalis Inc. shares, and 89.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.19%. Personalis Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.47% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $42.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.71% or 4.39 million shares worth $62.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.35 million shares worth $56.19 million, making up 11.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $22.43 million, which represents about 3.48% of the total shares outstanding.