Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.05 or -10.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.29M. PEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -837.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -13.51% since then. We note from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 474.41K.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Instantly PEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.32% year-to-date, but still down -28.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is -34.11% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEI is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -170.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -170.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.46 percent over the past six months and at a 750.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to make $66.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.60%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings are expected to increase by 45.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.08% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, and 11.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.20%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock is held by 90 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.22% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $2.65 million.

Lido Advisors, Llc, with 1.61% or 1.3 million shares worth $1.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $1.63 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $0.94 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.