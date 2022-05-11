Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.19M. ONDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.74, offering almost -98.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.67% since then. We note from Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 405.42K.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.97 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.86% year-to-date, but still down -29.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is -11.35% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Ondas Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.58 percent over the past six months and at a -31.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ondas Holdings Inc. to make $1.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194k and $1.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 338.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.90%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.64% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.79%. Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $8.84 million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, with 2.27% or 0.45 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $6.03 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.