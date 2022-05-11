Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Shares Might Go Down -85.24% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.68M. OMER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.86, offering almost -593.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.37% since then. We note from Omeros Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.38K.

Omeros Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OMER as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Omeros Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Instantly OMER has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.57 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.70% year-to-date, but still down -17.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is -52.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMER is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -635.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -341.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Omeros Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.54 percent over the past six months and at a 18.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Omeros Corporation to make $23.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.63 million and $18.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 196.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.13% of Omeros Corporation shares, and 49.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.44%. Omeros Corporation stock is held by 208 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 4.53 million shares worth $62.41 million.

Ingalls & Snyder, with 7.14% or 4.46 million shares worth $61.54 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $23.03 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $8.72 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.