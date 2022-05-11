NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $109.58, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.54B. NKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.10, offering almost -63.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.12% since then. We note from NIKE Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.52 million.

NIKE Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NKE as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NIKE Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 124.75 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.31% year-to-date, but still down -10.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -14.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKE is forecast to be at a low of $139.00 and a high of $195.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

NIKE Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.29 percent over the past six months and at a 4.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect NIKE Inc. to make $13.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. NIKE Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 123.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.34% per year for the next five years.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 22 and June 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of NIKE Inc. shares, and 83.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.96%. NIKE Inc. stock is held by 3,207 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 106.36 million shares worth $17.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.09% or 89.96 million shares worth $14.99 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 36.31 million shares worth $6.05 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 27.06 million shares worth around $4.51 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.