Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around $0.31 or 5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759.52M. NVTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.19, offering almost -272.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.79 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.02% year-to-date, but still down -19.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -30.00% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.47 percent over the past six months and at a 52.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corporation to make $9.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.45% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 23.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.95%. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 87 institutions, with Capricorn Investment Group Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 9.62 million shares worth $163.58 million.

BAMCO Inc., with 2.12% or 2.61 million shares worth $44.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Discovery Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $29.77 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $13.23 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.