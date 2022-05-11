Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.84, and it changed around $0.31 or 4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. NTCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.73, offering almost -246.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.47% since then. We note from Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NTCO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.93 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.56% year-to-date, but still down -10.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -42.37% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTCO is forecast to be at a low of $7.91 and a high of $27.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -304.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.56 percent over the past six months and at a -103.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. to make $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, and 3.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.89%. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.06% of the shares, which is about 14.19 million shares worth $131.56 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with 0.53% or 3.65 million shares worth $33.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.95 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 49497.0 shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.