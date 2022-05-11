MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 4.8 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.08, and it changed around -$2.21 or -5.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.76B. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.19, offering almost -66.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.75% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.01 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.56% year-to-date, but still down -8.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -31.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.46 percent over the past six months and at a 61.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.18 million and $59.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.70%.

MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 359.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.76% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.42% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 66.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.96%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 439 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 23.62% of the shares, which is about 41.93 million shares worth $1.9 billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 10.87% or 19.3 million shares worth $876.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $114.73 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $101.67 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.