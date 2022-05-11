Microvast Holdings Inc.’s (MVST): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around -$0.62 or -14.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.91, offering almost -345.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.18, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -17.09% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.32 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.93% year-to-date, but still down -28.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is -35.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.83 percent over the past six months and at a 46.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $42.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.76% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.03%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $90.31 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.00% or 6.0 million shares worth $33.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $26.29 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $26.96 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.