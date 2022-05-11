Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $328.64, and it changed around $3.31 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.13B. MA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $399.92, offering almost -21.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $305.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.01% since then. We note from Mastercard Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Mastercard Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MA as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mastercard Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

Instantly MA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 367.77 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.46% year-to-date, but still down -9.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is -7.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $435.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MA is forecast to be at a low of $357.00 and a high of $480.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.96 percent over the past six months and at a 24.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated to make $5.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.37 billion and $4.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.90%. Mastercard Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 37.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.27% per year for the next five years.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.91% of Mastercard Incorporated shares, and 78.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.68%. Mastercard Incorporated stock is held by 3,476 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.27% of the shares, which is about 70.15 million shares worth $25.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.81% or 65.71 million shares worth $23.61 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 24.93 million shares worth $8.96 billion, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.37 million shares worth around $6.6 billion, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.