Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. LYEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.84, offering almost -289.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.54% since then. We note from Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LYEL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.24% year-to-date, but still down -6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is -6.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.36 day(s).

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.73 percent over the past six months and at a 40.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lyell Immunopharma Inc. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.90% per year for the next five years.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.58% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares, and 39.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.62%. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with MWG Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 20.16 million shares worth $156.06 million.

Apoletto Ltd., with 6.30% or 15.09 million shares worth $116.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $18.08 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $5.3 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.