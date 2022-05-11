Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE).

In the last trading session, 3.22 million shares of the KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.76, and it changed around -$1.75 or -9.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. KNBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.67, offering almost -132.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.35% since then. We note from KnowBe4 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 862.77K.

KnowBe4 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended KNBE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Instantly KNBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.78 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.30% year-to-date, but still down -30.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is -31.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNBE is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

KnowBe4 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.38 percent over the past six months and at a 36.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect KnowBe4 Inc. to make $69.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.10%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares, and 75.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.74%. KnowBe4 Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 82.91% of the shares, which is about 28.81 million shares worth $632.69 million.

Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, with 47.29% or 16.43 million shares worth $360.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $44.71 million, making up 5.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $39.07 million, which represents about 4.81% of the total shares outstanding.