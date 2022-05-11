Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST).

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.89, and it changed around $0.39 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.59B. HST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.63, offering almost -8.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.24% since then. We note from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HST as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.63 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 9.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.09 percent over the past six months and at a 155.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $890.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to make $964.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $267 million and $399 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 233.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 141.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.40% per year for the next five years.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, and 105.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.16%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is held by 761 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.37% of the shares, which is about 115.46 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc., with 11.97% or 84.45 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 33.25 million shares worth $559.52 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.25 million shares worth around $330.62 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.