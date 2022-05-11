Let’s Talk About How W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.89, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $709.25M. WTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -36.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.01% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.97 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.39% year-to-date, but still down -1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 14.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

W&T Offshore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.19 percent over the past six months and at a 534.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 340.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $147.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $154.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.92% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 38.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.20%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.55% of the shares, which is about 10.74 million shares worth $34.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.05% or 5.76 million shares worth $18.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $8.67 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $6.94 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.