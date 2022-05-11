Let’s Get Started On The GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. GPRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.97, offering almost -94.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.71% since then. We note from GoPro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

GoPro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GPRO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoPro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information

Instantly GPRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.24 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.05% year-to-date, but still down -29.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is -21.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPRO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) estimates and forecasts

GoPro Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.31 percent over the past six months and at a 4.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect GoPro Inc. to make $342.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%. GoPro Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 607.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GPRO Dividends

GoPro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of GoPro Inc. shares, and 74.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.41%. GoPro Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 12.49 million shares worth $128.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.20% or 11.96 million shares worth $123.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.63 million shares worth $37.46 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $33.55 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.