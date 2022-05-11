Let’s Discuss The PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $631.81M. MYPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.08, offering almost -144.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.83% since then. We note from PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 423.80K.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

Instantly MYPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.02 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.56% year-to-date, but still down -31.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) is -18.38% down in the 30-day period.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.22 percent over the past six months and at a -77.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. to make $79.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.20%.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.23% of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares, and 16.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.05%. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $17.77 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with 1.37% or 1.51 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $17.77 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $4.06 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.