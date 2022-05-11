Let’s Discuss The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.60, and it changed around $0.68 or 8.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.29M. CSSE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.72, offering almost -454.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.19% since then. We note from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 174.37K.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSSE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Instantly CSSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.88 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.77% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) is -15.92% down in the 30-day period.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.30 percent over the past six months and at a 73.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. to make $29.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.60%.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.74% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares, and 74.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.57%. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.03% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $13.91 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 7.17% or 0.55 million shares worth $4.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $5.47 million, making up 5.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $2.26 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.