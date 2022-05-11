Kornit Digital Ltd.’s (KRNT): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.08, and it changed around -$18.33 or -32.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. KRNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.38, offering almost -376.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.59, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -38.1% since then. We note from Kornit Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.84K.

Kornit Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KRNT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kornit Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

Instantly KRNT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -32.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.98 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.95% year-to-date, but still down -17.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is -22.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRNT is forecast to be at a low of $131.00 and a high of $181.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -375.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -244.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Kornit Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.01 percent over the past six months and at a 41.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. to make $86.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.29 million and $66.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.00%.

KRNT Dividends

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares, and 97.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.02%. Kornit Digital Ltd. stock is held by 399 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.35% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $520.62 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 4.85% or 2.26 million shares worth $343.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $188.53 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $143.78 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.