Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.45, and it changed around $1.25 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.23B. JCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.77, offering almost -55.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.4% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.87 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.03% year-to-date, but still down -17.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is -20.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JCI is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $96.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.25 percent over the past six months and at a 14.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $6.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to increase by 150.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.91% per year for the next five years.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 97.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.14%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1,406 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 61.18 million shares worth $4.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.34% or 58.6 million shares worth $4.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 32.58 million shares worth $2.65 billion, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.02 million shares worth around $1.63 billion, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.