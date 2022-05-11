It’s Easy To Bet On Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.14 or -6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.89M. PYXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.00, offering almost -779.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.46% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.57K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PYXS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.31% year-to-date, but still down -14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is -42.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYXS is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1057.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -501.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.21 percent over the past six months and at a 68.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.94% of Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares, and 12.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.14%.