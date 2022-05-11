iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.98, and it changed around -$7.65 or -29.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $938.57M. ITOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.43, offering almost -191.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.06% since then. We note from iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 380.08K.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Instantly ITOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.94 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.95% year-to-date, but still down -8.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is -26.98% down in the 30-day period.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.97 percent over the past six months and at a -40.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 397.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 374.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics Inc. to make $76.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 87.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.19%. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.52% of the shares, which is about 4.42 million shares worth $119.27 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 12.32% or 4.35 million shares worth $117.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $22.64 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $12.67 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.