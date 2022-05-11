Is RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 4.32 million shares of the RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.67M. RIBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -126.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.06% since then. We note from RiceBran Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

RiceBran Technologies stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RIBT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RiceBran Technologies is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Instantly RIBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5755 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.52% year-to-date, but still up 14.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is 18.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIBT is forecast to be at a low of $0.65 and a high of $0.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RiceBran Technologies to make $7.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.47 million and $6.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%. RiceBran Technologies earnings are expected to increase by 34.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.06% of RiceBran Technologies shares, and 28.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.59%. RiceBran Technologies stock is held by 30 institutions, with CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.55% of the shares, which is about 10.65 million shares worth $3.72 million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC, with 2.73% or 1.41 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.