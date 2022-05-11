Is Pegasystems Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PEGA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 6.24 million shares of the Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.25, and it changed around -$13.68 or -20.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.38B. PEGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.66, offering almost -174.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.35, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -25.07% since then. We note from Pegasystems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 518.38K.

Pegasystems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PEGA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pegasystems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) trade information

Instantly PEGA has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.88 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.27% year-to-date, but still down -28.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is -29.18% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEGA is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) estimates and forecasts

Pegasystems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.62 percent over the past six months and at a 327.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $367.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. to make $324.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $325.7 million and $256.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.50%. Pegasystems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -1.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

PEGA Dividends

Pegasystems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and August 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.69% of Pegasystems Inc. shares, and 49.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.24%. Pegasystems Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Bares Capital Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.99% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $548.27 million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, with 5.51% or 4.51 million shares worth $503.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $130.01 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $115.02 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.