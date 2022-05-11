IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.19 or -7.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.75M. IRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -1929.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.48, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.98% since then. We note from IronNet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.12 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.29% year-to-date, but still down -19.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -31.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

IronNet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.16 percent over the past six months and at a 12.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IronNet Inc. to make $20.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 237.10%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 15.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.14% of IronNet Inc. shares, and 30.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.15%. IronNet Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $102.33 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.38% or 3.88 million shares worth $66.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $53.37 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $12.86 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.