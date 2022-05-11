If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

In the last trading session, 2.37 million shares of the Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.90, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. MOMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.45, offering almost -194.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.18% since then. We note from Hello Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Hello Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MOMO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hello Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.73 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.35% year-to-date, but still down -6.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is -3.89% down in the 30-day period.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Hello Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.68 percent over the past six months and at a -19.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $565.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hello Group Inc. to make $594.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $591.12 million and $521.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 140.98%. Hello Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -254.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.20% per year for the next five years.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Hello Group Inc. shares, and 73.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.76%. Hello Group Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 10.29 million shares worth $92.42 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.08% or 10.0 million shares worth $89.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $28.43 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $24.66 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.