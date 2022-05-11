If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.68, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.29B. PAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -15.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.1% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.31 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.03% year-to-date, but still down -3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is -7.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.89 percent over the past six months and at a -12.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline L.P. to make $12.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 114.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.53% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 8.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.05% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, and 46.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.39%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is held by 383 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 52.51 million shares worth $490.4 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 4.72% or 34.36 million shares worth $320.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 56.53 million shares worth $597.51 million, making up 7.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd held roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $79.68 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.