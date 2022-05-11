HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.33, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.42B. HPQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.47, offering almost -11.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.06% since then. We note from HP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.91 million.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.10 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still down -1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is -2.82% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

HP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.80 percent over the past six months and at a 12.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect HP Inc. to make $16.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. HP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.51% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 25 and May 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of HP Inc. shares, and 83.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.66%. HP Inc. stock is held by 1,539 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.59% of the shares, which is about 111.55 million shares worth $4.2 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 9.89% or 104.18 million shares worth $3.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 69.39 million shares worth $2.61 billion, making up 6.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 32.75 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.