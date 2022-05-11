How To Invest In Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.73, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.75B. INFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.39, offering almost -33.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.73% since then. We note from Infosys Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.03 million.

Infosys Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended INFY as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Infosys Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.79 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is -16.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFY is forecast to be at a low of $20.61 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Infosys Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.70 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Infosys Limited to make $4.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. Infosys Limited earnings are expected to increase by 17.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 3.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Limited shares, and 17.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.42%. Infosys Limited stock is held by 749 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.56% of the shares, which is about 65.51 million shares worth $1.66 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.52% or 63.97 million shares worth $1.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 21.22 million shares worth $537.07 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $231.05 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.