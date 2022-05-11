How To Invest In Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.28, and it changed around $1.09 or 15.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.02M. EIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.02, offering almost -21.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.37% since then. We note from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Instantly EIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.45 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.54% year-to-date, but still up 20.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is -3.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EIGR is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -588.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.25 percent over the past six months and at a -136.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -174.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.80%.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 73.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.78%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.73% of the shares, which is about 7.04 million shares worth $36.56 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 9.71% or 3.3 million shares worth $17.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $10.83 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $5.2 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.