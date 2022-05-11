HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)â€™s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 6.79 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 4.31. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $657.13M. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -370.59% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.36% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.50 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 25.63%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -54.92% year-to-date, but still down -21.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -35.68% down in the 30-day period.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, and 10.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.04% of the shares, which is about 12.46 million shares worth $32.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.91% or 3.75 million shares worth $9.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 15.44 million shares worth $58.22 million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $6.68 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.