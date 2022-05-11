HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.44, and it changed around -$0.95 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.07B. HCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.95, offering almost -217.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.33% since then. We note from HashiCorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

HashiCorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HCP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.75 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.37% year-to-date, but still down -31.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -36.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCP is forecast to be at a low of $46.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

HashiCorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HashiCorp Inc. to make $89.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of HashiCorp Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.