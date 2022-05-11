Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.76, offering almost -60.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.2% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.55 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.22 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.33% year-to-date, but still down -16.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is -28.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMY is forecast to be at a low of $3.13 and a high of $5.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.40 percent over the past six months and at a -37.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 603.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, and 31.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.98%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is held by 150 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 57.24 million shares worth $180.31 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 4.08% or 25.16 million shares worth $79.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 31.3 million shares worth $98.59 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 21.91 million shares worth around $69.02 million, which represents about 3.55% of the total shares outstanding.