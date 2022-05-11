Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.62, and it changed around $1.32 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.39B. HAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.60, offering almost -19.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.97% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.18 million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.61 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.98% year-to-date, but still down -6.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -14.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.54 percent over the past six months and at a 75.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $4.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to increase by 148.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 60.75% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Halliburton Company shares, and 79.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.27%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 1,100 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 100.67 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.48% or 67.46 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 27.75 million shares worth $634.72 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 26.32 million shares worth around $809.17 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.