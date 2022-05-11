Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.66, and it changed around $0.27 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.79B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.20, offering almost -47.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.53% since then. We note from Gold Fields Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.66 million.

Gold Fields Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.69 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.64% year-to-date, but still down -15.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -25.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFI is forecast to be at a low of $10.71 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.66 percent over the past six months and at a 13.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares, and 30.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.57%. Gold Fields Limited stock is held by 303 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 44.55 million shares worth $489.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.61% or 23.22 million shares worth $255.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 39.64 million shares worth $435.64 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 9.55 million shares worth around $88.59 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.