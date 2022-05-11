Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX)

In the last trading session, 3.73 million shares of the TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.34 or 20.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.76M. TCRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.71, offering almost -639.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.6% since then. We note from TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 57.75K.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) trade information

Instantly TCRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.78% year-to-date, but still down -1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) is -13.48% down in the 30-day period.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

TScan Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.86 percent over the past six months and at a 26.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TScan Therapeutics Inc. to make $3.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

TCRX Dividends

TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.59% of TScan Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.16%. TScan Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $6.74 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.65% or 1.43 million shares worth $6.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $4.22 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.