Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC)

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.30, and it changed around $0.84 or 1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.58B. TFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.95, offering almost -42.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.98% since then. We note from Truist Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.62 million.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.19 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.94% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is -11.90% down in the 30-day period.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Truist Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.73 percent over the past six months and at a -11.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to make $5.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.00%. Truist Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 45.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.71% per year for the next five years.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Truist Financial Corporation shares, and 74.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.67%. Truist Financial Corporation stock is held by 1,868 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 116.49 million shares worth $6.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.77% or 116.49 million shares worth $6.82 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 37.93 million shares worth $2.22 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.27 million shares worth around $1.66 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.