Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.11, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.29B. NYCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.33, offering almost -57.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.05 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.58 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.54% year-to-date, but still down -5.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is -10.30% down in the 30-day period.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.64 percent over the past six months and at a 8.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $377.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.40%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and August 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 7.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 61.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.87%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 562 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.91% of the shares, which is about 50.97 million shares worth $622.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.29% or 43.39 million shares worth $529.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 12.89 million shares worth $150.3 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.11 million shares worth around $147.85 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.