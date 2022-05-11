Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.90, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.53B. MDLZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.47, offering almost -5.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.56% since then. We note from Mondelez International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.46 million.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Instantly MDLZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.93 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.59% year-to-date, but still up 1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is 3.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Mondelez International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.53 percent over the past six months and at a 4.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Mondelez International Inc. to make $7.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.3 billion and $7.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%. Mondelez International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.10% per year for the next five years.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.00 per year.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Mondelez International Inc. shares, and 78.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.03%. Mondelez International Inc. stock is held by 2,140 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 113.02 million shares worth $6.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.36% or 88.73 million shares worth $5.16 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 39.49 million shares worth $2.3 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 29.36 million shares worth around $1.71 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.