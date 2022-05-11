Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA)

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.80M. GNCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -1388.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.56% since then. We note from Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GNCA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Instantly GNCA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.17% year-to-date, but still down -30.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is -54.10% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNCA is forecast to be at a low of $0.16 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Genocea Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.51 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -216.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -280.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -74.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.00%.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 01.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.26% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, and 58.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.33%. Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.65% of the shares, which is about 10.38 million shares worth $12.04 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.65% or 5.08 million shares worth $5.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.