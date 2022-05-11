Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)

In today’s recent session, 2.14 million shares of the Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $122.80, and it changed around $11.2 or 10.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.56B. EA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.93, offering almost -21.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $109.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.04% since then. We note from Electronic Arts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Electronic Arts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EA as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

Instantly EA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 124.38 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.39% year-to-date, but still down -8.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is -9.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EA is forecast to be at a low of $114.00 and a high of $188.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.22 percent over the past six months and at a 12.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.49 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%. Electronic Arts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -72.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.23% per year for the next five years.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares, and 93.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.70%. Electronic Arts Inc. stock is held by 1,494 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 23.53 million shares worth $3.1 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.70% or 21.65 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.04 million shares worth $1.06 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $789.96 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.